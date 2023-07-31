Paolo Nutini announced as Electric Picnic headliner, replacing Lewis Capaldi

PAOLO NUTINI HAS BEEN announced as a new headliner for Electric Picnic, replacing Lewis Capaldi.

Capaldi announced in June that he is “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future”.

This included a planned gig at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

He was also scheduled to headline Electric Picnic on 2 September.

Electric Picnic has today announced Paolo Nutini as the new headliner to replace Capaldi on 2 September.

Confirming his break from touring in June, Capaldi said: “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out.

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

He added: “I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year, but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve.

“Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Billie Eilish, Niall Horan, Fred Again… and The Killers are also headlining Electric Picnic this year, which takes place from 1 to 3 September.