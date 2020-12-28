#Open journalism No news is bad news

Over 15,000 new parents have availed of Parent's Benefit payment since introduction in 2019

Parent’s Benefit is a social welfare payment available for employed and self-employed people.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 28 Dec 2020, 10:26 AM
26 minutes ago 2,665 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5311839
Image: Shutterstock/Rostislav_Sedlacek
Image: Shutterstock/Rostislav_Sedlacek

OVER 15,000 new parents have availed of the two-week Parent’s Benefit payment since its introduction in November 2019. 

Parent’s Benefit is a social welfare payment available for employed and self-employed people who take parent’s leave from work and are covered by PRSI contributions. 

The first 10 months of the scheme saw 10,000 parents avail of the payment, while in October and November half as many again applied. 

All of these parents will qualify for the further three weeks payment in 2021 following the measures announced in Budget 2021 being provided for in legislation. 

As part of Budget 2021, Parent’s Leave will be increase from two weeks to five weeks per parent in respect of children born on or after 1 November 2019. 

The period during which this leave can be taken has been extended from 12 to 24 months, so it can be taken up to a child’s second birthday or within two years following adoption. 

This measure will be available from April 2021.

It is estimated that increasing Parent’s Benefit by three weeks will benefit up to 30,000 parents at a cost of €22 million in 2021. 

“I am delighted that the recently introduced Parent’s Benefit is proving so popular. This scheme is not just good for mums and dads but improves the quality of life for all the family,” Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said. 

“I would encourage working parents, both employees and self-employed who are expecting or adopting a new baby to avail of their PRSI and to take their parent’s leave,” she said. 

