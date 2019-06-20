Do you have a young child - or one on the way? Join our weekly Parents Panel

TWO YEARS AGO, TheJournal.ie launched the Parents Panel, a space in our hugely successful Family Magazine where real parents could share insights, tips and horror stories.

We’ve covered everything from bedtimes to baby names, from playground recommendations to toddler-proofing, and brought hundreds of thousands of readers along for the journey.

Now, we’re expanding on what we’ve created so far, and looking for more mums and dads of young children around Ireland to let us in on the ups, the downs and the baby-sick stains that come with being a parent.

Who can take part?

We’re looking for parents and parents to be – whether you’re expecting a baby, have a newborn, toddler or preschooler – to share their voices on a weekly basis with us as part of an ongoing panel.

Each week, we’ll pose a parenting question to our panel, and publish the answers – good and bad – in a weekly article. We’ll aim to show our gratitude via regular rewards in the form of vouchers or other gifts.

How can I get involved?

If you’re keen to take part, let us know by emailing family@thejournal.ie with ‘Parents Panel 2019’ in the subject line and including the following details:

Your name

Where you’re based

How many kids you have and their ages (or if you’re expecting, when your due date is)

Some details about your personal situation – your occupation, whether you’re in a couple, co-parenting or a single parent, and any other information you feel might be relevant

A contact number

Please note that selected participants will need to be available for contact via email each week.