Man sues parents for throwing away his €25k porn collection

The 40-year-old man’s father told him he had done him a favour by getting rid of his 12 boxes of films and magazines.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 15 Apr 2019, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 11,147 Views 23 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/christo mitkov christov
Image: Shutterstock/christo mitkov christov

A US MAN is suing his parents for throwing away his pornography collection, which he estimates is worth $29,000 (€25,600).

The 40-year-old Indiana man filed his lawsuit last week in federal court in Michigan, where he had moved in with his parents in 2016 after his divorce.

He claims that when he moved out ten months later, his parents delivered his belongings to his new home in Indiana, but his 12 boxes of pornographic films and magazines were missing.

His parents have admitted they threw away the porn, which included titles such as Frisky Business and Big Bad Grannies.

The man initially filed a complaint with police but the Ottawa County prosecutor declined to press charges.

The lawsuit includes an email excerpt from the man’s father which said: “I did you a big favour getting rid of all this stuff”.

The man is now seeking financial damages of around $87,000 (€76,800).

- With reporting from Associated Press. 

