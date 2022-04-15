#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 15 April 2022
Advertisement

Main Paris attacks suspect apologises to 'all victims' of 2015 atrocity

The apology marked a dramatic end to three days of testimony by Salah Abdeslam.

By AFP Friday 15 Apr 2022, 4:34 PM
20 minutes ago 1,356 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5739941
Security forces patrol outside the Palais de Justice in Paris during the trial.
Image: Francois Mori/AP
Security forces patrol outside the Palais de Justice in Paris during the trial.
Security forces patrol outside the Palais de Justice in Paris during the trial.
Image: Francois Mori/AP

THE SOLE SURVIVING member of the jihadist team that carried out the November 2015 Paris attacks apologised to the victims at the end of his trial testimony.

“I wish to express my condolences and offer an apology to all the victims,” Salah Abdeslam told the court in a sometimes tearful statement.

“I know that hatred remains… I ask you today that you hate me with moderation,” he said, adding: “I ask you to forgive me.”

The comments marked a dramatic end to three days of testimony by Abdeslam, who in the initial stages of the trial had maintained a rigid silence apart from occasional outbursts against the court.

Abdeslam, the main trial suspect after the other jihadists were all killed during or in the wake of the attacks, has said in his testimony that he had planned to blow himself up in a crowded bar but stopped after seeing the people whom he was about to kill.

One of his defence lawyers, Olivia Ronen, during cross examination of her client, asked him if he did not regret carrying out his plan until the end.

“I don’t regret it. I didn’t kill these people and I didn’t die,” he replied.

“I would like to say today that this story of November 13 was written with the blood of the victims. It is their story, and I was part of it,” he added.

“They are linked to me and I am linked to them,” he said in a quivering voice, before issuing his apology.

Addressing the wounded and those who lost loved ones: “I know this (the apology) is not going to heal you.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“But if it can do you any good, if I could do any good for one of the victims, then for me it’s a victory.”

The attackers killed 130 people in suicide bombings and shootings at the Stade de France stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and on street terraces of bars and restaurants on 13 November, 2015, in France’s worst peacetime atrocity.

© – AFP, 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie