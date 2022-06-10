#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 10 June 2022
Advertisement

Prosecutors request life sentence for main Paris attack suspect

The request for no chance of parole is rare in France, where prisoners on life sentences are often released after 20 to 25 years.

By AFP Friday 10 Jun 2022, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,199 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5787826
The trial's Paris courtroom
Image: ABACA/PA Images
The trial's Paris courtroom
The trial's Paris courtroom
Image: ABACA/PA Images

PROSECUTORS HAVE REQUESTED a life sentence without parole for the main suspect in the November 2015 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

Salah Abdeslam is the only surviving member of the attackers who opened fire in the packed Bataclan concert hall and on cafe terraces in adjacent streets, and detonated suicide bombs at the Stade de France sports arena.

The request for no chance of parole is rare in France, where prisoners on life sentences are often released after 20 to 25 years.

Also on trial are 19 others accused of various degrees of assistance to the killers.

For three of them, prosecutors also requested standard life sentences — two for suspected high-ranking Islamic State members thought to have been killed in Syria or Iraq, and one for Mohamed Abrini, a Belgian accused of having provided weapons and logistical support.

The length of the trial, its emotional charge and the number of plaintiffs — 2,500 — have made it the most impactful legal proceeding in French history.

The remainder of the trial will now be dedicated to closing statements by defence lawyers.

The verdict is due on 29 June.

Abrini, known as the “man in the hat” from video footage, would go on to take part in suicide bombings that struck Brussels in 2016, though he decided not to detonate his vest at the last minute.

Abdeslam has also claimed during the trial that he had a last-minute change of heart, which failed to convince the prosecution.

“Those who committed these heinous crimes are nothing more than lowlife terrorists and criminals,” one prosecutor, Nicolas Le Bris, told the court on Friday at the end of three days of closing statements by the prosecution.

“The bloodthirsty fury of these criminals was without limit,” he said.

They wanted “a massacre and carnage” when they attacked the Bataclan “and sadly they succeeded,” he said. “A balmy November evening turned into a nightmare.”

On Wednesday, prosecutor Camille Hennetier had told the court that what would be remembered about the trial were the names of the victims being read out in court and the testimony of the survivors, but also “the cruelty of the terrorists who fired again and again and took pleasure in killing”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Even after years of painstaking investigation, “much remains in the dark” about how the attacks were planned and carried out, she said.

“Most of the accused know. They know everything and have never spoken, and probably will never answer,” she said.

Abdeslam, who was arrested in Belgium after five months on the run, kept silent during the police investigation but started talking during the trial, explaining how he gave up plans to blow himself up, and apologised to victims.

But his tearful appeal for forgiveness had little impact on the prosecutors, who believe that his explosive belt simply malfunctioned.

Prosecutors also said that Abdeslam’s claim that he was recruited by a jihadist cell only a few days before the attacks was “illogical”.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie