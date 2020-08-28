This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paris u-turns on mask-wearing requirements for cyclists and joggers

Officials in Paris had made mask-wearing outdoors a universal requirement.

By AFP Friday 28 Aug 2020, 10:32 AM
32 minutes ago 5,977 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5188796
Joggers and cyclists will not be asked to wear masks in public.
Image: Berzane Nasser/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images
Joggers and cyclists will not be asked to wear masks in public.
Joggers and cyclists will not be asked to wear masks in public.
Image: Berzane Nasser/ABACA/ABACA/PA Images

PARIS OFFICIALS HAVE made a last-minute about-turn on a new requirement for universal mask-wearing, exempting cyclists and joggers from the otherwise blanket outdoors obligation.

Outdoor mask-wearing became compulsory in Paris and near suburbs at 8am today as the government moves to suppress coronavirus infections. Non-compliance is punishable with a fine of €135. 

“The wearing of a mask will not be required” for people “exercising cycling or jogging as a physical activity”, the police prefecture said in a statement which came in response to a request by the Paris city council for an exemption.

Yesterday, official data showed 6,111 confirmed new cases in 24 hours, a record since the end of France’s coronavirus lockdown in May.

The Paris region is one of 21 French departments on a map of red zones with active virus circulation.

Yesterday, authorities said the new mask obligation would apply to pedestrians, cyclists and kick-scooter users alike.

“We are pleased with the (prefecture’s) decision to allow an exemption from mask-wearing for cyclists in #Paris,” deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire tweeted this morning. 

“On top of the health benefits, cycling is a great way to avoid congestion on public transport.”

Related Reads

28.08.20 Sale of alcohol should be restricted if we're facing another lockdown, Vintners' Federation says
27.08.20 Lockdown restrictions to remain in Kildare as Nphet dashes hopes of early release

Gregoire told BFMTV the new police orders also clarified that smoking or eating in public spaces is not prohibited.

Just hours before the new measure came into force, the Paris city council urged the police prefecture to exclude cyclists “as there as nothing in the science to suggest that it is dangerous” to cycle without a mask.

Gregoire said such a requirement would be counter-productive. “We tell people: ‘Take your bike to reduce congestion on public transport’ and at the same time we ask them to wear a mask which is particularly uncomfortable,” he argued.

The measure did not make sense for runners either, said the deputy mayor, “because anyone who has done jogging in their life knows that it is impossible to do with a mask”. 

Masks were already compulsory on public transport, in enclosed public spaces, and outdoors in Paris in certain high-congestion areas around tourist sites.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

© AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie