Thursday 5 November 2020
Paris hospitals near capacity after upsurge in coronavirus cases

France is currently in a partial lockdown to try and reduce Covid-19 numbers.

By Press Association Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 7:13 PM
A laboratory medical staff worker speaks with a visitor at a Covid-19 test centre set up outside a pharmacy in Paris, France.
A laboratory medical staff worker speaks with a visitor at a Covid-19 test centre set up outside a pharmacy in Paris, France.
Image: PA

HOSPITALS IN PARIS are near to capacity with an upsurge in Covid-19 patients.

In the French capital, 84 people with coronavirus died in the region’s hospitals, which are at 92% capacity.

There are 1,050 Covid-19 patients in intensive care and another 600 patients in ICU with other ailments, Aurelien Rousseau, head of the Paris region health service, told public broadcaster France-Info today.

France is in a month-long partial lockdown to lessen rising coronavirus hospital admissions and deaths.

Restaurants and non-essential stores are closed, but schools remain open.

The infection rate per 100,000 people remains extremely high at around 480.

With more than 27,000 people in hospital across France, the Covid-19 patients occupy more than 80% of the nation’s ICU beds, according to the public health agency.

That was the highest level since April.

Overall, France has 1.5 million confirmed cases and 38,674 deaths, the seventh-highest toll worldwide.

