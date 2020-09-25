Four people injured in Paris knife attack outside former Charlie Hebdo office

Riot police officers arrive after four people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris outside the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, according to Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said, adding two suspects were on the run.

Police later said one suspect had been detained after the attack, which occurred as the trial was underway for the alleged accomplices of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

“A serious event has taken place in Paris,” said Castex, who was addressing reporters at the time and cut short a visit to northern Paris to head instead to the crisis centre of the interior ministry.

“Four people have been wounded and it seems that two are in a serious condition,” he said.

He added the attack had taken place “in front of” the weekly’s former offices in the 11th district of central Paris.

The magazine’s current address is kept secret for security reasons.

