#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 25 September 2020
Advertisement

Four people injured in Paris knife attack outside former Charlie Hebdo office

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said.

By AFP Friday 25 Sep 2020, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,991 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5214543
Riot police officers arrive after four people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine
Image: Thibault Camus via PA Images
Riot police officers arrive after four people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine
Riot police officers arrive after four people were wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine
Image: Thibault Camus via PA Images

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been injured, two seriously, in a knife attack in Paris outside the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, according to Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Two of the victims were in a critical condition, the Paris police department said, adding two suspects were on the run.

Police later said one suspect had been detained after the attack, which occurred as the trial was underway for the alleged accomplices of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

“A serious event has taken place in Paris,” said Castex, who was addressing reporters at the time and cut short a visit to northern Paris to head instead to the crisis centre of the interior ministry.

“Four people have been wounded and it seems that two are in a serious condition,” he said.

He added the attack had taken place “in front of” the weekly’s former offices in the 11th district of central Paris.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The magazine’s current address is kept secret for security reasons.

© – AFP 2020

Comments are closed as legal proceedings mentioned in copy are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie