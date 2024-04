BICYCLES ARE MORE popular than cars as a mode of transport in Paris city centre, according to new research.

A study by L’Institut Paris Region, an urban planning agency, found that Parisians use bicycles for 11.2% of their trips within the city centre, nearly three times the rate for cars (4.3%).

Walking was the most popular option at 53.5%, followed by public transport at 30%.

In the suburbs, however, cars are still the most used means of transportation.

Responding to the findings, the city’s deputy mayor in charge of transport, David Belliard, wrote: “Ten years ago who could have predicted that bicycles would overtake cars. Yet, it’s happened.”

2/8 C’est aujourd’hui une réalité avec les chiffres que l’Institut Paris Région vient de publier : pic.twitter.com/jysaYGov4b — David Belliard (@David_Belliard) April 9, 2024

Paris has invested significantly in cycle lanes in recent years and reduced the number of car parking spaces as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Additionally, the city is hosting the Olympic Games this summer and had hoped to decrease reliance on cars ahead of the influx of athletes and spectators.

Vehicles powered by fossil fuels are a key source of emissions in many countries (including Ireland).

Excessive volumes of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide trap heat close to the Earth’s surface, pushing average temperatures upwards and destabilising climate systems.

Scientists have repeatedly warned policymakers that countries must significantly reduce emissions – and do it rapidly – in order to avoid the world facing devastating impacts of climate change.

Additional reporting by AFP