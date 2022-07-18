Suspect arrested after shooting leaves one dead and four injured in Paris

A GUNMAN KILLED one individual and wounded four others during a shooting tonight in Paris, local police said, adding that a suspect was in custody.

Two men “got out of a car and shot at individuals seated at a bar’s terrace”, the local force said in northeastern Paris.

Advertisement

The second suspect was on the run, French police added.

The local mayor, Francois Vauglin, said the incident took place at a “shisha cafe”, where customers had managed to subdue one of the suspects.

The incident took place on Rue Popincourt in the 11th district of Paris.

© AFP 2022