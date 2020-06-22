This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 22 June, 2020
Two statues relating to France's colonial era daubed in paint in Paris

Statues of Voltaire and Hubert Lyautey were daubed in red paint as part of wider protests since the George Floyd killing in the US.

By Press Association Monday 22 Jun 2020, 10:56 AM
57 minutes ago 3,789 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5129250

2.54253912 The Voltaire statue Source: PA Images

TWO PARIS STATUES related to France’s colonial era were daubed with red paint amid a global movement to take down monuments to figures tied to slavery or colonialism.

One statue was of Hubert Lyautey, near the gold-domed Invalides monument that houses Napoleon’s tomb.

Lyautey served in Morocco, Algeria, Madagascar and Indochina when they were under French control, and later was France’s minister of war during the First World War.

2.54253911 The statue of Hubert Lyautey Source: Rafael Yaghbzadeh/AP/PA Images

The other figure drenched in red shows Voltaire, a leading thinker and writer of the French Enlightenment, who owed part of his fortune to colonial-era trade.

The action came amid growing demands by anti-racism activists in several countries to take down monuments that honour prominent historical figures who played a role in the slave trade or colonialism, in the wake of global protests sparked by the 25 May death in the US of George Floyd.

