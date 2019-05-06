This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Six Paris firemen facing charges over alleged gang rape of Norwegian student

Some of the suspects are expected to face lesser charges of failing to report a crime.

By AFP Monday 6 May 2019, 2:21 PM
1 hour ago 8,925 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4621455
Image: FILE IMAGE - Shutterstock/Jose HERNANDEZ Camera 51
Image: FILE IMAGE - Shutterstock/Jose HERNANDEZ Camera 51

SIX FIREMEN IN Paris are set to be charged today over the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old Norwegian student at a fire station in the city, legal sources said.

The woman filed a rape complaint after going to the fire station in the 14th district in the southeast of Paris on Friday evening after meeting a fireman in a bar.

She told investigators that she had agreed to consensual sex with him and he is not considered a suspect.

But she alleges that several other men then raped her.

Not all of the six suspects, aged between 23 and 35, are set to be charged with rape.

Some will face charges of failing to report a crime when they are presented to a judge later today, two legal sources told AFP.

The allegations come three weeks after the Paris fire service was hailed for its bravery and professionalism for bringing a huge blaze at the Notre-Dame Cathedral under control.

The case echoes another gang-rape scandal involving the French emergency services which saw two police officers sentenced to seven years in prison in February for the rape of a Canadian tourist at Paris police headquarters.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie