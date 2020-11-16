#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 16 November 2020
Advertisement

Man accused of foiled Paris train attack goes on trial today in France

The 31-year-old is charged with ‘attempted terrorist murder’.

By AFP Monday 16 Nov 2020, 7:42 AM
1 hour ago 4,256 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5268376
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

THE TRIAL OF a man accused of a foiled terror attack on a Paris train that inspired a Hollywood film begins today in France.

Ayoub El Khazzani was tackled by passengers after emerging heavily armed from a toilet on a Thalys Amsterdam-Paris high-speed train on 21 August, 2015.

The 31-year-old, who joined the Islamic State group in Syria in May 2015, is charged with “attempted terrorist murder” and will be joined in the dock at the special anti-terror court by three other men accused of helping him.

The passengers included two off-duty US servicemen, whose actions were later made into a film by Hollywood director Clint Eastwood.

“He had 270 rounds of ammunition on him, enough to kill 300 people,” according to lawyer Thibault de Montbrial, representing soldiers Spencer Stone and Alek Skarlatos.

The pair tackled and eventually subdued Khazzani in the train carriage — which was carrying some 150 passengers — with the help of a friend they were travelling with.

Montbrial added there was no doubt his clients had prevented a “mass attack.”

Khazzani does not deny having boarded the train with the intent of committing an attack but claims he was asked to target only Americans.

His lawyer Sarah Mauger-Poliak claims Khazzani is a changed man who has rejected radical Islamist doctrine and regrets his actions.

The foiled assault took place the same year as Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine massacre, as well as the Bataclan attack on 13 November, which claimed 130 lives.

Belgian Abdelhamid Abaaoud is believed to have been one of the masterminds behind both the Thalys and 13 November attacks.

Abaaoud was killed by police in a Paris suburb in November 2015, shortly after he opened fire on a cafe.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Thalys trial comes at a time of heightened security alert in France following three deadly attacks blamed on jihadists in a month.

“We must remain calm and rigorous regardless of recent tragedies,” said Lea Dordilly, a lawyer for co-accused Bilal Chatra, who was 19 at the time of the thwarted train attack.

He was allegedly recruited in Turkey by Abaaoud, and is suspected of being an advance scout for Khazzani in getting into Europe via the migrant trail from Syria.

The trial is scheduled to last until 17 December.

 

© Agence France-Presse

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie