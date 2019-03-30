This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

How an internet hoax about a 'white van kidnapper' sparked violence in Paris

A court hearing referred to the incident this week as “collective hysteria”.

By AFP Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 11:00 AM
12 minutes ago 605 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4566347
Image: Shutterstock/m.mphoto
Image: Shutterstock/m.mphoto

HOW DID AN internet hoax about kidnappers driving white vans lead to “collective hysteria” and near-lynchings in the Paris suburbs this week?

Experts say it is a combination of old-fashioned prejudice and modern technology.

Around 20 people were arrested on Monday night after gangs of vigilantes attacked camps of ethnic Roma people in northeast Paris after false reports that they were responsible for abductions in the area using white vans.

One senior police officer in the area had issued a written warning earlier in the day saying that a form of “psychosis” had set in as people shared warnings on messaging services such as Snapchat and WhatsApp and social media like Facebook.

“There’s a Romanian network of organ traffickers. They’re everywhere in the suburbs,” wrote one user in an online post above a picture of the ubiquitous white van, a common sight on French streets.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, where three suspected vigilantes aged 18 to 21 appeared before magistrates, public prosecutor Denis Fauriat referred to “collective hysteria”.

The violence, which recalled similar incidents in India, Brazil and Mexico in recent years, again underlined the difficulty for governments in controlling the flow of false information in today’s hyper-connected world.

But like many online hoaxes – or offline rumour-mongering – the warnings bring to mind some infamous cases from the past, making them sound plausible.

Unverified information

Aurore Van de Winkel, an academic who tracks urban legends and hoaxes, says French people are still traumatised by the serial killers Marc Dutroux and “the Ogre of the Ardennes” Michel Fourniret who used white vans to abduct their victims.

“There have been real cases,” she told AFP. “People want to protect their loved ones with a click of the mouse, as they used to do in person, so they share the information. They’re bombarded with information and they don’t verify it.”

Warnings about white van kidnappers have been documented in France since at least 2011 in the Drome area of south-east France, the central Loiret region and the Pas-de-Calais area in the north among others.

They usually entail a message warning about suspicious people approaching children or women and include a picture of a van, or a first-person account from someone recounting how a family member or friend has gone missing.

The phenomenon became so widespread that French satirical website Le Gorafi published a joke article in 2013 entitled “the suspicious man in a white van who asked for directions from some children was just asking for directions”.

Old prejudices, new twist

But experts say darker forces of prejudice and racism are at play, which are nothing new but have been supercharged by the internet and modern communications.

In 1969, French author Edgar Morin published a book called The Rumour of Orleans which recounted the origins of stories in which young women were said to be disappearing at clothing shops owned by Jews in the central French town.

Speaking this week, he saw a parallel with the attacks in Paris on ethnic Roma people, some of whom saw their vans set on fire and their families terrorised by mobs carrying petrol cans and metal bars.

“In both cases, the rumour is about a minority which is seen as having something mysterious and worrying about them,” he told Le Parisien newspaper.

“It taps into things which are anchored in our beliefs and prejudices, i.e. that the Romas are thieves,” he added.

Communities of Roma people have lived in France for centuries, but tens of thousands more moved from Bulgaria and Romania in southeast Europe after the countries joined the EU in 2004.

The traditionally nomadic people, who are sometimes called Roms or gypsies, are thought to number around six million in the EU and are considered to be the bloc’s largest and poorest minority, according to the Council of Europe human rights body.

‘Tipping point’

Rumours of kidnappings spread on phone messaging service Whatsapp led to the deaths of 30 people in India last year, including a transgender woman and an elderly woman who handed out chocolates to children.

A Brazilian woman died after being beaten in the street in the coastal town of Guaruja, near Sao Paulo, in 2014 over false Facebook rumours that she abducted children for witchcraft rituals.

“I think we’re at a sort of tipping point. We’re seeing the direct effects of violence and hate speech that is spread on the internet,” said Marie Peltier, an academic at the Haute Ecole Galilee in Brussels who has written a book about conspiracy theories.

“We’re seeing more and more cases of theories propagated on the internet crossing over into real life,” she told AFP.

© – AFP, 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Thank you for everything': Mother of Italian man paralysed in Dublin attack pens letter to Irish people
    65,406  29
    2
    		MPs have voted against Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement for a third time
    60,415  157
    3
    		New garda regional headquarters evacuated due to flooding
    41,245  51
    Fora
    1
    		Burger restaurant chain Bunsen quietly opened its first overseas location in Barcelona
    456  0
    2
    		GoCar and Fleet have been enlisted to provide shared transport to Dublin council staff
    174  0
    3
    		Genomics Medicine Ireland is fretful over data rules hampering its DNA research business
    71  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Sale Sharks v Connacht, Challenge Cup quarter-final
    49,117  59
    2
    		Sexton out for Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final clash with Ulster
    34,552  108
    3
    		The team who ended 18 months without a win by beating the best side in Ireland
    31,543  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bye from DailyEdge.ie, and thanks for all the memories
    31,031  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,877  0
    3
    		Dear Fifi: I keep trying - but how do I help my girlfriend with her career?
    3,843  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    US Attorney General confirms he will release a redacted version of the Mueller report to Congress
    US Attorney General confirms he will release a redacted version of the Mueller report to Congress
    'We are distraught': Liverpool band Her's killed in US crash
    Explainer: Why is Donald Trump asking the FBI to look into an alleged hate crime against a TV actor?
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Escaped murderer extradited from Republic to Northern Ireland
    Escaped murderer extradited from Republic to Northern Ireland
    Bill to allow Northern Irish boats to fish off Ireland's coasts approved by Dáil
    Northern Ireland boss condemns 'one or two mindless idiots' over sectarian chants in Belfast pub
    GARDAí
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    CCTV footage shows delivery workers for Clare newspaper damaged bundle of rival papers
    Cyclist in his 60s dies after being found lying on rural road in Kerry
    New garda regional headquarters evacuated due to flooding
    EU
    Nigel Dodds 'would stay in the EU rather than risk Northern Ireland's place in UK'
    Nigel Dodds 'would stay in the EU rather than risk Northern Ireland's place in UK'
    A Brexistential crisis: So what happens now?
    Explainer: Why oh why is Theresa May's Brexit deal being voted on again?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie