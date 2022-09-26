Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 13°C Monday 26 September 2022
Several men to appear before High Court following Garda operation in disused Dublin building

Gardaí confirmed that an operation was put in place early this morning to execute a High Court order.

By Emer Moreau Monday 26 Sep 2022, 11:02 AM
1 hour ago 5,860 Views 0 Comments
Parkgate House in Dublin
Image: Céimin Burke/The Journal
Parkgate House in Dublin
Parkgate House in Dublin
Image: Céimin Burke/The Journal

SEVERAL MEN ARE to appear before the High Court following a Garda operation in Parkgate House in Dublin 8.

Gardaí confirmed that an operation was put in place early this morning to execute a High Court order.

A Garda spokesperson said: “This operation has since concluded, and a number of males are now set to appear before the High Court later today.”

Last week, a High Court judge directed that all persons in breach of an injunction requiring them to vacate a the Dublin building being used to house the homeless be arrested and brought before the High Court by gardaí to answer their failure to comply with that order.

The order was made in respect of persons linked to a group calling itself the Revolutionary Housing League which has allegedly illegally occupied building in Dublin 8.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

