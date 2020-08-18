Dublin City Council introduces low-rate parking for healthcare staff as free street parking ended

500 PARKING SPACES in Dublin have been made available to frontline hospital staff at a reduced rate following a decision to end free parking for healthcare workers near hospitals.

Dublin City Council has allocated 400 parking spaces in the ILAC car park and 100 spaces in the Drury Street and Dawson car parks for use by frontline hospital staff at a maximum cost of €5 per day.

It is expected the arrangement will be reviewed after a six-month period.

In March, the HSE suspended parking charges for staff in hospitals and healthcare facilities, while Dublin City Council said it instructed its parking enforcement contractor to “exercise discretion” if clamping cars in areas around healthcare settings.

A memo sent by the Chief Executive of Dublin City Council, Owen Keegan, confirmed that parking enforcement would recommence for healthcare workers in the city from 1 September.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has said that the decision to not take enforcement action against vehicles belonging to staff in the vicinity of hospitals was “always intended to be a temporary measure”.

“At the time it was introduced it was not a major issue in the various locations where it applied, as there was limited other demand for on-street parking,” Chu said.

“However, with the resumption in economic activity, there has been a significant recovery in traffic volumes and in on-street parking demand.”

Chu said that residents living near major hospitals with Residents Parking Permits were experiencing difficulty accessing on-street parking.

In lieu of free on-street parking, the Council has introduced the new low-rate parking spaces for healthcare workers in Dublin.

“The spaces will be made available at a very affordable cost (up to a max €5 per day), which is well below the current market rate for secure off-street car parking in the city centre,” Chu said.

“The Council is satisfied that there will still be plenty of spaces available in these car parks for motorists wishing to park in the city centre for shopping, leisure and business purposes.”

Access to the spaces will be arranged between hospital management and car park operators.