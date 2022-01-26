#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 26 January 2022
Dublin parking prices will increase by up to 30 cent per hour from next week

Dublin City Council says prices are going up to deter long stay parking and to encourage people not to use cars.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 26 Jan 2022, 4:17 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE PRICE OF parking in Dublin is set to increase by an average of 10% from next Tuesday.

Parking in the capital is zone based with different charges for the different zones.

The cost of parking in the most expensive area, the yellow zone, is set to increase from €3.20 per hour to €3.50 per hour.

In the red zone charges are rising from €2.70 per hour to €3. In the green zone they’re increasing from €1.60 per hour to €1.80 per hour.

Orange zone charges are climbing from €1.00 per hour to €1.10 per hour and blue zone charges are going from €0.60c per hour to €0.80c.

In the white zone – a small section of the yellow zone that operates from 2pm to 6pm on Sundays – charges are rising from €1.40 per hour to €1.60 per hour.

The zones are marked out by the colour strip on the street sign at parking places and also on the pay-and-display machines on the street.

Charges for people who use parking tags are 10 cent lower than the cash rate, except in the orange zone where it’s 5 cent cheaper.

Here’s a full list of the new prices:

Screenshot 2022-01-26 at 16.10.14

Speaking about the hike in parking fees, Dublin City Council’s Parking Enforcement Officer, Dermot Stevenson, said: “The hourly parking charges are being increased to ensure that there is a suitable deterrent to long stay parking in the city and to encourage a high turnover of users of these parking spaces.

“We also want to encourage sensible parking in the city as well as asking motorists to consider alternative transport methods other than the private car”.

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

