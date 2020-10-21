#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 21 October 2020
Advertisement

Health Minister tells FF TDs that contact tracing 'didn't collapse', and asking patients to contact trace is 'one-off'

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the HSE has been repeatedly asked whether it has enough contact-tracing capacity.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 9:32 PM
16 minutes ago 2,638 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5240640
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly has told the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting that Ireland’s contact tracing system “didn’t collapse”, after the HSE revealed that it would need to ask patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 to contact trace their own close contacts.

It emerged late last night that the HSE would be asking more than 2,000 people who received a positive Covid-19 test result on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to alert their own close contacts that they will need a test due to “unprecedented pressure” on Ireland’s contact tracing system.

The HSE said it will send a text message to 2,000-2,500 people today, asking them to inform their own close contacts that they should restrict their movements and contact their GP “immediately” to arrange a test.

Donnelly described the decision to ask patients to contact trace their own contacts as a “one-off” to his Fianna Fáil colleagues.

Meanwhile, at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that it was “very unfair” of the HSE to “dump” on GPs the responsibility to resolve the testing and tracing fallout. 

GPS said they have been “inundated” with calls from people who believe they are a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case, after the HSE’s revelation.

Related Read

21.10.20 GPs 'inundated' with calls from close contacts of Covid-19 cases due to HSE backlog issue

He told the members that multiple times in meetings, the HSE would have been asked if they had enough contact tracers, and that the HSE answered that they did.

He also told Fine Gael TDs that ministers were told the HSE could pull the redeployed staff back quickly if needed, and that no request for resources for testing or tracing was ever refused by Government.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Health Minister both said today that they found out about the contact tracing problem from media reports.

You can read more about the detail from the two parties’ parliamentary meetings here.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie