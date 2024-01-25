Parnell Square accused back in court as judge hears of 'seriousness and complexity' of case

INVESTIGATING GARDAÍ HAVE taken more than 200 statements in the “complex” case of a man charged with the attempted murder of two young girls and a boy in a knife attack in Dublin in November, a court has heard.

A girl, aged five, was left in a serious condition after a stabbing on the afternoon of 23 November at Parnell Square in the city centre.

Two other children were released from hospital. Crèche worker Leanne Flynn, from Dublin, was also seriously injured during the incident.

Riad Bouchaker, 50, who has no fixed abode, was charged on December 21 and held in custody following a brief hearing.

He appeared before Cloverhill District Court via video link today.

Judge Alan Mitchell asked why the book of evidence was not ready.

A State solicitor replied that it was “a large file, judge, with over 200 statements” and a “large amount of exhibits and medical evidence”.

Judge Mitchell said they could be served subsequently but noted that it was a “complex file”.

He heard that the adjournment had been agreed with the defence, and the prosecution could not say if the book of evidence would be ready on the next date.

He put the case back for four weeks and remanded the accused in continuing custody, and “because of the seriousness and complexity” of the case, he extended time for the book of evidence.

It needs to be served on a defendant before granting a trial order.

The accused listened to the proceedings with the aid of an Arabic interpreter and spoke just once to give his name at the start of the hearing.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed a trial on indictment. That means the case is to go before the Central Criminal Court due to the nature of the charges.

At the first hearing in December, Dublin District Court heard the accused made “no reply” when charged with “attempted murder of a female child”.

Mr Bouchaker’s reply to a second charge for the attempted murder of another girl was, “I am a sick person”.

The court heard he had no response when charged with attempted murder of a male child.

He had “no response” to charges of assault causing harm to another male child and a girl.

The court also heard he had no response when charged with causing serious harm to a care worker.

He had no reply when charged with assault, causing harm to a French national at the scene.

The final charge was for the production of a 36-centimetre kitchen knife, and in reply to that offence, he told gardai, “I am a sick person”.

The District Court does not have the power to consider bail in an attempted murder case, which requires a High Court application.

He was also granted legal aid and an order for medical attention custody.

Mandatory reporting restrictions under section 93 of the Children Act apply to the injured children who cannot be identified.

The media has also been directed not to report the identity of Mr Bouchaker’s legal team due to “safety concerns” and “after what occurred around the city”. That order was continued in court today.

The incident triggered a wave of unrest in the city, which led to riots, looting and vehicles being set on fire. More than 40 people were arrested, about 30 of them have already been charged and are before the courts.