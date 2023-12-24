Girl who was critically injured in Parnell Square attack out of intensive care

THE YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured by the Parnell Square attacker on 23 November has now been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit, a source close to her family has confirmed.

The girl, aged 5, and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following the incident at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square. The two other children, aged five and six, have since been discharged from hospital.

The carer, Leanne Flynn, was also moved out of intensive care earlier this month.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack on Thursday.

The five-year-old girl’s mother shared an update on her condition via a gofundme page set up to support the family at the start of December.

She thanked the public for the “incredible gesture and kindness you have shown our family during these troubled times”.

“Your thoughts, prayers and generosity have and will go a long way,” she added.

“Our little girl has shown incredible strength and is still here with us,” she said.

“We don’t know yet what lies ahead as it is still early, but she is resilient and limitations will not stop her.”

Thank you so much. All the love we can give,” the girl’s mother concluded.

The GoFundMe, titled ‘Barróg do Chailín Beag’ (A Hug for a Little Girl), has so far raised more than €26,000. Gofundme has confirmed that the fundraiser has been verified.

Other fundraisers for those who intervened at the scene of the attack have also raised large sums.

The news that the little girl had been released from the ICU was first reported by the Irish Times.