Girl critically injured in Parnell Square attack has entered new phase of recovery, family say

THE FAMILY OF the five-year-old girl who was critically injured in the Parnell Square attack on 23 November have shared that she has entered the third phase of her “recovery”, and that her medical team is “pleased” with her progress.

The little girl left intensive care just before Christmas. At the end of December, her parents shared that she was at that time “more alert and even smiled” since moving into a different ward in the hospital.

The girl’s mother shared a new update to the GoFundMe page that has been set up to help support the family this week.

She said: “Hi everyone. Our darling girl has now entered the third phase of her recovery. This will be the longest as she will relearn everything as a result of her injury.

“She has done really well thus far and the medical team is very happy with her improvement. Once again, she is so strong and we are proud to be by her side supporting her, guiding her, and above all, loving her every step of the way.”

On 23 November, the little girl and two other children were attacked outside of a Gaelscoil in Dublin city centre along with their carer.

The two other children who were attacked, a boy and a girl, have since left hospital. Their carer, Leanne Flynn, was also moved out of intensive care last month.

Riad Bouchaker (50) has been charged in relation to the attack.

The GoFundMe for the little girl and her family has so far raised over €58,000.

A separate GoFundMe in support of Caio Benicio, a Brazilian deliveroo driver who intervened in the attack has raised over €300,000. Benicio has shared that he has been in touch with the family of the little girl who was critically injured, to communicate that he wanted to help support them in the way that people had supported him.

You can access the ‘A Hug for a Little Girl’ GoFundMe here. The crowd fundraising platform has confirmed that the page has been verified, and the funds are being directed towards the intended recipients.

The woman who set up the GoFundMe for the little girl and her family said that she wanted to raise funds to help the family through this very difficult time, by providing assistance for medical fees, hospital parking, travel, and other costs.