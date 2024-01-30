Family of young girl injured in Parnell Square attack says she has returned to ICU

THE YOUNG GIRL who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has returned to the intensive care unit, according to her family.

In an update on the verified GoFundMe donation page set up to support the girl, the family said the girl had had “a bit of a setback”.

“Just a quick update. We had a bit of a setback and are currently in the ICU once more,” the beneficiary of the fundraiser, JA, wrote.

Bumps in the road, particularly this long one, are to be expected. Nevertheless we are still positive and hoping to get back on the ward. Fingers crossed. Barróg from Temple Street.

The fundraiser name is Barróg do Chailín Beag (A Hug For A Little Girl).

The girl, aged 5, and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following a multiple stabbing at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square. The two other children, aged five and six, have since been discharged from hospital.

The carer, Leanne Flynn, has also been discharged from hospital.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has been charged in relation to the attack and the case is currently before the courts.

In earlier updates, the girls family thanked the public for the “incredible gesture and kindness you have shown our family during these troubled times”.

Your thoughts, prayers and generosity have and will go a long way.