Creche worker who was seriously injured in Parnell Square attack now recovering at home

THE CRECHE WORKER who was seriously injured during the Parnell Square attack on 23 November last year is now recovering at home, after being discharged from hospital, The Journal has confirmed.

Leanne Flynn was stabbed multiple times during the attack, as several people who were at the scene said that she put herself between the attacker – a 50-year-old man – and a group of children standing outside of Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire.

While in hospital Leanne spent some time in intensive care initially, before being moved to another ward.

Three children were also injured in the course of the attack, including a 5-year-old girl who sustained life-threatening injuries and who is still in hospital and reportedly making progress in her recovery.

A 5-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl who were also injured were discharged from hospital last year.

Riad Bouchaker (50) has been charged in relation to the attack.

A GoFundMe fundraising campaign in aid of Leanne and the children who were injured in the attack has now been closed, after €268,334 was raised.

The fundraising page states that Flynn “bravely put herself in front of so many children so they could run to safety while putting her own life at at risk”.

It said that Leanne is recovering from “significant injuries” that will cause her to be out of work for the foreseeable future.

A second fundraiser in support of the 5-year-old girl who is still in hospital, and is going through a recovery process which her parents have said involved her having to “relearn everything”, remains open to donations.