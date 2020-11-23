Exiting lockdown: Leaders to meet today as business groups pen open letter seeking 'final lifeline'

COALITION LEADERS ARE set to meet later today, with a decision on whether the country will exit Lever 5 expected at the end of the week.

Ireland’s Level 5 restrictions are set to come to an end on Tuesday next week, 1 December, and the government is set to decide later this week what will be implemented to replace them.

Intense talks between NPHET and the government are expected to take place over the coming days.

The three-party leaders will be continuing discussions on what the country will look like over the Christmas period, however, comments made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin has made the picture a bit clearer.

Martin told the Irish Examiner this morning that the country will move back to Level Three restrictions from 1 December, allowing non-essential retail to reopen in time for the Christmas trade.

However, he cast doubt on whether wet pubs would reopen and was cautious about large gatherings over the festive season.

“What our own data is showing us really is looking back over the summer to the September, October period is that congregation, large crowds gathering, alcohol, events, all of those things coming together proved the cause of a lot of spikes in different parts of the country, we have to try to avoid that again into the future, people need to be aware of that,” Martin told the paper.

His comments come after Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that people needed to “buckle down” for the next few weeks and warned that a Christmas “free-for-all” could lead to another lockdown in the new year.

Hackett said it is difficult for the government to provide certainty for businesses, but that they did not want a situation where they could reopen before Christmas and be forced to close again.

She acknowledged that there is a “deep frustration” among publicans and restauranteurs about the ongoing restrictions but they still cannot open.

There have been increasing calls from Opposition parties, as well as businesses for clarity around what will happen in December.

In an open letter to the Taoiseach, nearly 500 businesses in the hospitality and tourism sector called on the government to give them an opportunity to reopen, or open to a greater extent next month.

The industry signatories criticised the country’s response to Covid-19, which they say has hit parts of the economy like the hospitality and experience sector disproportionality and “without sufficient evidence” to back such moves.

The letter says that the ability to open in a sustained manner, with restrictions, from December will give them what could be a “final lifeline” for many in the sector.

The letter also claims the sector can play a crucial role in the economic recovery after the pandemic, but that “won’t be the case if many of these businesses are forced to permanently shut their doors”.

These businesses will work hard to ensure everyone is kept safe, operating to the strict guidelines set down by Government, whilst also importantly giving people the opportunity to connect with the people they love, in the place they love.

CEO of the Vintners Federation Padraig Cribben told Morning Ireland that the industry needs all pubs to be reopened for indoor, drinking, and dining, no distinction between the different types of pubs, and that the restrictions that would be in place would be based on the capacity to social distance.

“December is an important month for the trade. We do realise that December 2020 is going to be different from any other December but people are going to socialise,” he said.

“The real question that government has got to ask itself is, do they want to be in a controlled environment with social distancing with masks or do they want it to be in the domestic setting that we know has led to most of the spread of the virus that has been there in the last number of weeks and months.”

Cribben said that due to demand it would be safer for all pubs to reopen as it would mean fewer unregulated large gatherings.

“The broader that demand is spread, the better it will be for allowing for less congregation for people.

“I think it’s actually in the public health interest to have as broad a range of outlets open as possible.”

NPHET had previously indicated that it was targeting an average daily Covid-19 of in and around 100 when the six-week lockdown ended but at present, the average is closer to 400.