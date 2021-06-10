A partial solar eclipse will be visible over Ireland this morning

VIEWS OF THE partial solar eclipse will be somewhat limited in parts of the country due to cloudy skies this morning, forecasters have said.

Met Éireann says those in the east and northeast will have plenty of clear spells, making them best placed to witness the spectacle.

The astronomical event will happen just before 10am high in the morning sky as the moon moves in between the Earth and our star – finishing after midday.

Skygazers will be able to see nearly a third of the sun being blocked out by the moon in what is known as an annular eclipse.

An annular eclipse occurs when the sun and moon are exactly in line with the Earth, but the apparent size of the moon is smaller than that of the sun. This causes the sun to appear as a very bright ring, or annulus, in a phenomenon dubbed as the “ring of fire”.

But weather permitting, observers in Ireland will see a crescent sun instead of a ring, as this will be a partial eclipse.

From roughly 10am, skygazers will see a “small black bite” being taken out of the sun. By 11am that ‘bite’ will cover about 40% of the sun.

“Even with 40% of the sun blocked out, you can’t look at it directly with your eyes, you can’t look at it with binoculars,” Niall Smith from Blackrock Castle Observatory told Morning Ireland.

Smith says the best way to view the partial eclipse in total safety is to take a piece of card, put a small hole in it, and project it onto another piece of card.

For areas experiencing a lot of cloud coverage this morning, Smith said it’s worth keeping an eye on local conditions as you only need a couple of minutes to enjoy the specatlce.

David Moore of Astronomy Ireland told TheJournal yesterday that it is the deepest partial eclipse since 20 March 2015 and the next such event will happen in March 2025.

“Given this is the best eclipse in a decade, everyone in Ireland should make sure they witness it over the two and a half hours that it will take place so I strongly recommend people book the day off work to see this extremely rare natural spectacle,” he said.

“While Ireland is a long way from the centreline of this Annular Eclipse, if it’s clear we will see a spectacular Partial Eclipse.”

If conditions aren’t great where you are, Nasa is live streaming the event here.