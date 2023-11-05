Sinn Féin support drops and approval for Govt parties increases post-Budget, opinion poll shows

SUPPORT FOR SINN Féin has dropped and approval for the government parties has increased following last month’s Budget, according to a new Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

Sinn Féin is down four points to 31%, while Fine Gael is up two to 21% and Fianna Fáil is up one to 18%. Support for the Green Party has remains unchanged at 4%.

Social Democrats also remains unchanged at 5%, with Solidarity-People Before Profit up two to 4% and Labour unchanged at 3%. Aontú is also unchanged at 3% and Independents/others is down one to 11%.

According to the poll, the approval rating of all three coalition party leaders increased and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald’s popularity has dropped, albeit marginally.

Support for the current coalition has increase four points to 41%, while a Sinn Féin-led alternative excluding Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil is at 40%.

Support for a Sinn Féin-Fianna Fáil government is at 41%.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the next general election will be “wide open”, stating that the three coalition parties right now could get enough votes to form the next government.

Speaking to the media at the opening of the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in Dublin, he said it “can’t be ruled out” that Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party could join forces again.

He also failed to rule out if Fianna Fáil would go into coalition with Sinn Féin.

Martin said he believes this government could go the full term until 2025.

With reporting by Christina Finn