Speculation Donohoe has eye on IMF job but minister says he’s running in next election

PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Paschal Donohoe has insisted he is still running for Fine Gael in the next general election, amid specualtion he’s eyeing a top job with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

US business publication Bloomberg is reporting this evening that the Dublin Central TD is considering a move to the IMF, the United Nations financial agency, quoting sources with knowledge about the move.

Donohoe is in New York today and has posted on social media about sitting down with the outlet to discuss growth in the European economy.

Advertisement

But the minister’s spokeswoman has insisted to The Journal that he is “fully focused” on his current roles in Ireland and in Europe.

He also has no plans to become the latest serving Fine Gael TD to step aside ahead of the next election according to the spokeswoman.

“Minister Donohoe is fully focused on his current work and responsibilities in Ireland and as President of the Eurogroup. He is committed to serving his full mandate in Europe and will also be a candidate in the next election in Ireland,” the statement said.

Donohoe has been head of the Eurogroup, the grouping of finance ministers of the eurozone, since July 2020 and was previously the Irish government’s Minister for Finance.

Contains reporting by Christina Finn