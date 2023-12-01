Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 1 December 2023 Dublin: 1°C
Alamy Stock Photo Paschal Donohoe
Paschal Donohoe

Speculation Donohoe has eye on IMF job but minister says he’s running in next election

A spokeswoman for Donohoe insisted he remains ‘fully focused’ on his current responsibilities in Ireland and the EU.
2.1k
0
49 minutes ago

PUBLIC EXPENDITURE MINISTER Paschal Donohoe has insisted he is still running for Fine Gael in the next general election, amid specualtion he’s eyeing a top job with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

US business publication Bloomberg is reporting this evening that the Dublin Central TD is considering a move to the IMF, the United Nations financial agency, quoting sources with knowledge about the move.

Donohoe is in New York today and has posted on social media about sitting down with the outlet to discuss growth in the European economy.

But the minister’s spokeswoman has insisted to The Journal that he is “fully focused” on his current roles in Ireland and in Europe.

He also has no plans to become the latest serving Fine Gael TD to step aside ahead of the next election according to the spokeswoman.

“Minister Donohoe is fully focused on his current work and responsibilities in Ireland and as President of the Eurogroup. He is committed to serving his full mandate in Europe and will also be a candidate in the next election in Ireland,” the statement said.

Donohoe has been head of the Eurogroup, the grouping of finance ministers of the eurozone, since July 2020 and was previously the Irish government’s Minister for Finance.

Contains reporting by Christina Finn

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags