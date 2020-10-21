#Open journalism No news is bad news

Donohoe 'deeply concerned' by reports that Ulster Bank could be wound down ahead of meeting today

The Minister for Finance is due to meet with representatives from Ulster Bank today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 21 Oct 2020, 8:45 AM
36 minutes ago 11,161 Views 10 Comments
Image: Julien Behal Photography
Image: Julien Behal Photography

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe has said he is “deeply concerned” by reports that the parent company of Ulster Bank is considering winding down its operations in Ireland.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland ahead of a meeting with senior representatives from the bank today, Donohoe said his first step would be to “establish exactly what is happening”. 

“I’m aware there’s a process under way,” he said. “I need to know more than just what’s been in public reports.”

Ahead of his meeting with Ulster Bank later, the Financial Services Union said there were a number of questions that the union needs to answer when they meet Minister Donohoe. 

Its general secretary John O’Connell said: “This lack of clarity is causing huge anxiety amongst the bank’s employees and customers in the Republic of Ireland, as well as for many employees in Northern Ireland who directly support the operation of Ulster Bank in the Republic.

[Parent company] NatWest puts itself forward as being a people-focused bank. On its website, it describes itself as having a ‘purpose-led strategy’ and sets out its key ambitions, which include being ‘the best bank for everyone across the UK and Ireland’.
It says that its purpose is to ‘champion the potential of people, families, and businesses’ and highlights that it ‘must deliver’ for ‘customers, colleagues and communities throughout the UK and RoI to help to build a cleaner, fairer and more inclusive economy’. This document was published in July 2020. We want to know what has changed between then and now?

The FSU has been joined by other unions and other parties in calling for NatWest to guarantee the future of Ulster Bank in Ireland. Ulster Bank has 2,400 staff across the country.

Donohoe said an update would be provided following this meeting with the bank.

He did not comment, however, on reports that Ulster Bank was considering the sale of a portfolio of loans to a vulture fund. 

In the same interview, the minister said he was aware of “how difficult” today would be for businesses across the country that are shutting their doors ahead of the Level 5 lockdown due to take effect at midnight tonight.

Donohoe said that enhanced supports would be provided for businesses through to the new year, and admitted that returning to Level 3 is the likely scenario in December.

“Our country will come through this,” he said. “We’ll support our economy through this. We will support them through this period and get the country to a better place.”

