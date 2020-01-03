This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 3 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'That risk is there': Donohoe admits 'volatile' corporate tax take can't be relied upon in future

Donohoe said this morning that the Exchequer ran a €1.5 billion surplus last year.

By Sean Murray Friday 3 Jan 2020, 8:01 AM
35 minutes ago 1,295 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4952374
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe has said the government is planning to run surpluses over the coming years to help the Exchequer cope with the potential for a fall in “volatile” corporate tax returns.

Donohoe admitted that the “risk is there” of the public finances taking a hit if even a couple of the massive corporations operating here were to pull out of Ireland. 

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, the minister said it is for this reason “we’re growing the surplus” which was €1.5 billion last year.

The full details of Exchequer figures for last year are expected to be published later today. 

Donohoe was asked about warnings made by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) about this “volatile” corporate tax take.

In November, IFAC chairperson Seamus Coffey said that the top-10 payers of corporation tax account for about 45-50% of corporate tax receipts.

“So that’s a very significant amount of tax coming from a very small number of taxpayers,” he said.

Today, Donohoe said he agreed with IFAC’s assessment.

Related Reads

19.03.19 How the IDA’s top client used Ireland to siphon billions offshore tax-free
13.06.18 'Ireland is not a tax haven': Department of Finance dismisses 'tax haven' research findings

“It will be volatile in the future in terms of how it might change and it might go down,” he said.

That risk is there. That’s why we’re growing the surplus. If we didn’t have a surplus… that charge would have real potency.

“The way I’m looking to manage that risk is not spending more of that corporate tax figure,” he added.

Last year, the Department of Finance increased its projection for corporate tax take on a number of occasions.

Donohoe concluded: “I believe the increases we have seen in recent years – we cannot rely on them in the future. Growing the surplus [which] we’re announcing today is an imperative.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie