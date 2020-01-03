'That risk is there': Donohoe admits 'volatile' corporate tax take can't be relied upon in future

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe has said the government is planning to run surpluses over the coming years to help the Exchequer cope with the potential for a fall in “volatile” corporate tax returns.

Donohoe admitted that the “risk is there” of the public finances taking a hit if even a couple of the massive corporations operating here were to pull out of Ireland.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, the minister said it is for this reason “we’re growing the surplus” which was €1.5 billion last year.

The full details of Exchequer figures for last year are expected to be published later today.

Donohoe was asked about warnings made by the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC) about this “volatile” corporate tax take.

In November, IFAC chairperson Seamus Coffey said that the top-10 payers of corporation tax account for about 45-50% of corporate tax receipts.

“So that’s a very significant amount of tax coming from a very small number of taxpayers,” he said.

Today, Donohoe said he agreed with IFAC’s assessment.

“It will be volatile in the future in terms of how it might change and it might go down,” he said.

That risk is there. That’s why we’re growing the surplus. If we didn’t have a surplus… that charge would have real potency.

“The way I’m looking to manage that risk is not spending more of that corporate tax figure,” he added.

Last year, the Department of Finance increased its projection for corporate tax take on a number of occasions.

Donohoe concluded: “I believe the increases we have seen in recent years – we cannot rely on them in the future. Growing the surplus [which] we’re announcing today is an imperative.”