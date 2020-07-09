This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 9 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paschal Donohoe's bid for president of the group of Euro finance ministers to be decided today

Donohoe faces opposition from finance ministers in Spain and Luxembourg for the Eurogroup presidency.

By Sean Murray Thursday 9 Jul 2020, 6:20 AM
34 minutes ago 1,037 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5144904
Donohoe hopes to be elected president of the Eurogroup today.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Donohoe hopes to be elected president of the Eurogroup today.
Donohoe hopes to be elected president of the Eurogroup today.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe will find out today if he’ll be elected as the new president of the Eurogroup – the group of finance ministers from the 19 countries that use the Euro currency. 

Donohoe faces stiff opposition with Spanish Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino set to be in pole position to take the job.

This group takes decisions on policy issues related to the management of the Euro-area economy. 

Seen as a strategic position, the president chairs the monthly meetings of Eurozone finance ministers and is tasked with bringing to order the economic policies of countries that often sharply diverge on such matters. 

The task requires a great deal of diplomacy, since it involves forging compromises between richer countries in the north that insist on budgetary discipline and those in the south that are considered more lax. 

Donohoe would become the fourth president of the Eurogroup, after Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker, Netherlands’ Jeroen Dijsselbloem and Portugal’s Mário Centeno. Juncker, in particular, was prominent in the role during the financial crisis of the last decade onwards. 

If elected, he would still perform his role as Minister of Finance in the Irish government alongside the presidency of the Eurogroup. 

In a statement last week, the Department of Finance said this would be a crucial time to take the role. 

“The Eurogroup President has a vital role in shaping the agenda and policy response to major economic issues, including the economic impact of the present Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

The president will be elected by a simple majority vote, meaning 10 votes out of 19 will be enough.

There may be two rounds if none of the three going for the job – the other being Luxembourg’s Pierre Gramegna – win after the first round of voting. Then, the one with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated before a straight one-on-one choice in the second round.

The president will then serve a two-and-a-half year term.

Traditionally, geographical considerations play a role -  just like the Eurovision Song Contest. Spain can most likely count on a vote from Portugal while Luxembourg can hope to have safely secured a vote from the Netherlands and Belgium.

Similarly to Ireland’s recent bid for a seat the UN Security Council, Donohoe has aimed to drive home the national reputation of the Irish as bridge builders in his bid for the Eurogroup presidency. 

He said last week: “If elected, I will work to chart a common way forward on building the European recovery, strengthening the Eurozone economy, and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth for Member States and their citizens.”

Donohoe has received the “full support” of the Europan People’s Party, the political family which brings together the European conservative parties, including Angela Merkel’s CDU in Germany.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Spain’s Calvino, however, is still seen as the favourite. 

A moderate with a very technical profile, Calvino is seen as a centrist in Spain’s left-wing coalition government and is appreciated by the economic establishment.

Today she is the only woman in the Eurogroup and if elected, she would become the first to preside it.

The vote will be held during the meeting of the Eurogroup held by video conference, due to start at 3pm today. 

With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie