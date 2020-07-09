Paschal Donohoe's bid for president of the group of Euro finance ministers to be decided today

Donohoe hopes to be elected president of the Eurogroup today.

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe will find out today if he’ll be elected as the new president of the Eurogroup – the group of finance ministers from the 19 countries that use the Euro currency.

Donohoe faces stiff opposition with Spanish Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino set to be in pole position to take the job.

This group takes decisions on policy issues related to the management of the Euro-area economy.

Seen as a strategic position, the president chairs the monthly meetings of Eurozone finance ministers and is tasked with bringing to order the economic policies of countries that often sharply diverge on such matters.

The task requires a great deal of diplomacy, since it involves forging compromises between richer countries in the north that insist on budgetary discipline and those in the south that are considered more lax.

Donohoe would become the fourth president of the Eurogroup, after Luxembourg’s Jean-Claude Juncker, Netherlands’ Jeroen Dijsselbloem and Portugal’s Mário Centeno. Juncker, in particular, was prominent in the role during the financial crisis of the last decade onwards.

If elected, he would still perform his role as Minister of Finance in the Irish government alongside the presidency of the Eurogroup.

In a statement last week, the Department of Finance said this would be a crucial time to take the role.

“The Eurogroup President has a vital role in shaping the agenda and policy response to major economic issues, including the economic impact of the present Covid-19 pandemic,” it said.

The president will be elected by a simple majority vote, meaning 10 votes out of 19 will be enough.

There may be two rounds if none of the three going for the job – the other being Luxembourg’s Pierre Gramegna – win after the first round of voting. Then, the one with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated before a straight one-on-one choice in the second round.

The president will then serve a two-and-a-half year term.

Traditionally, geographical considerations play a role - just like the Eurovision Song Contest. Spain can most likely count on a vote from Portugal while Luxembourg can hope to have safely secured a vote from the Netherlands and Belgium.

Similarly to Ireland’s recent bid for a seat the UN Security Council, Donohoe has aimed to drive home the national reputation of the Irish as bridge builders in his bid for the Eurogroup presidency.

He said last week: “If elected, I will work to chart a common way forward on building the European recovery, strengthening the Eurozone economy, and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth for Member States and their citizens.”

Donohoe has received the “full support” of the Europan People’s Party, the political family which brings together the European conservative parties, including Angela Merkel’s CDU in Germany.

Tomorrow we vote in a new President of the #Eurogroup. Ireland’s economy has had many successes but also faced many challenges as Eurozone members. I want to use this -as well as my own experience -to ensure the Eurogroup plays a role in building an inclusive recovery. Watch here https://t.co/rRG8I7dNFE — Paschal Donohoe (@Paschald) July 8, 2020 Source: Paschal Donohoe /Twitter

Spain’s Calvino, however, is still seen as the favourite.

A moderate with a very technical profile, Calvino is seen as a centrist in Spain’s left-wing coalition government and is appreciated by the economic establishment.

Today she is the only woman in the Eurogroup and if elected, she would become the first to preside it.

The vote will be held during the meeting of the Eurogroup held by video conference, due to start at 3pm today.

With reporting from AFP