Friday 4 June 2021
Donohoe in London as G7 ministers to discuss Covid economic challenges

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is attending the meeting in his capacity as President of the Eurogroup.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 4 Jun 2021, 7:17 AM
FINANCE MINISTER Paschal Donohoe is in London to attend the first meeting of the G7 countries since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Ministers from the US, Japan, France, Canada, Germany and Italy will attend the two-day meeting at Lancaster House in London, ahead of the leaders’ summit in Cornwall next weekend.

Donohoe is attending the meeting in his capacity as President of the Eurogroup.

At the meeting, Ministers are to consider coordinated approaches to the key economic challenges facing economies emerging from the Covid-19 crisis. 

Speaking ahead of the trip, Donohoe said: “There is now clear light at the end of the tunnel with the accelerating vaccination roll out, falling infections and pressure on intensive care services gradually coming down. 

“This year the euro area economy will rebound strongly. Our economic policies have been instrumental in facilitating this recovery and in shielding our citizens over the past year, maintaining jobs and putting our economies in a position to recover strongly.” 

At the meeting, Ministers will discuss measures to tackle climate change as well as efforts to secure an international agreement on how digital companies are taxed.

Minister Donohoe will also hold bilateral meetings with ministers from the US, Japan, Canada and the UK. 

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is the chair of the finance track of the G7 under the UK Presidency of the organisation. 

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Sunak said: “The G7 is a hugely important grouping and it’s an honour to be welcoming my counterparts to London with a renewed spirit of multilateral cooperation.

“Even before holding the G7 Presidency we’ve been clear on our priorities – protecting jobs, ensuring a green and global recovery and supporting the world’s most vulnerable countries.

“Securing a global agreement on digital taxation has also been a key priority this year – we want companies to pay the right amount of tax in the right place, and I hope we can reach a fair deal with our partners.

“I’m determined we work together and unite to tackle the world’s most pressing economic challenges – and I’m hugely optimistic that we will deliver some concrete outcomes this weekend.

“Together we can make a real change and help steer the international community through the next stage of our recovery.”

Includes reporting by Press Association

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

