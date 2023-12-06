Paschal Donohoe refuses to rule out interest in top IMF job

MINISTER FOR PUBLIC Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe refused to rule out putting himself in the running for the top International Monetary Fund (IMF) job when it becomes available.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today the Minister insisted that he is focused on his current role and that no vacancy currently exists for the job.

It was reported on Friday by the US business publication Bloomberg that the Dublin Central TD is considering a move to the IMF, the United Nations financial agency.

The IMF’s current director is Kristina Georgieva, but it is understood she has yet to decide whether or not she’s going to seek a second term or not.

When asked whether he was interested in the role today Donohoe said:

“I’ve been very clear that my interest is in continuing my work in Irish and European politics. I’m very privileged to be a member of this government and a TD for Dublin Central and that I’ve been reelected to a second term as President of the Eurogroup. That’s what my focus is on completing that work.”

When asked if he was completely ruling out the prospect of becoming Managing Director of the IMF, Donohoe said: “There is no vacancy for that role.”

He said the current director is doing an “excellent job”.

“You’re asking me to comment on what may happen in the future on the back of a decision that another person may make,” he said.

“I have seen firsthand the excellent work that Kristalina Georgieva is doing and at some point, she will make a decision. I’m very clear what I’m doing, which is continuing my work as a TD, as a minister and as president of the Eurogroup.”

Earlier today, Minister for Finance Micheal McGrath told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Donohoe has “all of the qualities, credentials and experience necessary to fulfil that role”.

McGrath said: “Isn’t that a great thing that a member of the Irish government has been associated with the position of managing director of one of the most important global economic bodies?”

He added that the decision was one for Minister Donohoe to make.