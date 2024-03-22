Paschal Donohoe endorses Harris in leadership bid after a 'dramatic week back home'

MINISTER PASCHAL DONOHOE has officially endorsed Simon Harris in his bid to be leader of Fine Gael and Taoiseach.

Donohoe, who was considered another contender for the leadership race, ruled himself out of the running yesterday.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform confirmed his support for Harris today in an interview with Bloomberg while out in Brussels for this week’s European Summit.

“Of course, I do,” was his answer when asked if he backed Harris.

“I’ve known Simon for many, many, many years. I believe he has all the qualities that will enable him to be a very, very successful leader for Fine Gael, and will also allow him to be an excellent taoiseach,” Donohoe said.

Donohoe, who is also President of the Eurogroup, was tipped as one of the potential front-runners to lead Fine Gael after Varadkar’s unexpected resignation earlier this week.

However, in a statement yesterday, Donohoe said his focus remains on the two jobs he already holds.

Donohoe said it was a “great surprise to learn of Leo’s intentions”.

He said we’ve had a “very dramatic week back home”.

“Our current Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, is here in our last European Council. I believe he’s done a phenomenal job as Taoiseach and as leader of our party, and I wish him every success and every good wish in the time ahead, and very much look forward to working with and supporting Simon,” Donohoe said.

Attention has now turned to what a Simon Harris-led Cabinet might look like.

When asked if he will continue to serve as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform in a reshuffle, Donohoe said that is a decision for the new Taoiseach.

“I of course hope to continue with my work. But from being through many moments like this in the past, it’s a matter for the new Taoiseach, and I’m not going to make his life any more difficult by making statements on it. Of course, I want to continue with my work, but I recognise that it’s his decision,” he said.