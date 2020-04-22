This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donohoe describes predicted 22% unemployment rate as 'horrific'

However, the finance minister said Ireland will rebuild its economy.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 9,411 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5080700
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe pictured at a Covid-19 briefing in Dublin earlier this month.
Image: Leon Farrell/PA Wire/PA Images
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe pictured at a Covid-19 briefing in Dublin earlier this month.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe pictured at a Covid-19 briefing in Dublin earlier this month.
Image: Leon Farrell/PA Wire/PA Images

PASCHAL DONOHOE HAS described the predicted unemployment rate of 22% as “horrific” but said Ireland can and will rebuild its economy.

The Finance Minister yesterday gave the Cabinet a report on the projected impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Irish economy – as well as soaring unemployment, a 10.5% fall in GDP is expected.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Donohoe said if the public health situation improves “we will see an improvement in economic activity in the second half of this year”.

He said the expected unemployment rate of 22% is “a horrific figure, given the scale of loss”, but added he believes this figure will go down to an average of around 14% for the year.

“So a significant decrease versus where we are now, but still too high.

“And I believe as we go into next year, we will continue to have over two million people at work in our economy, and we can get that unemployment rate down again.

“So we can and we will make progress in rebuilding as our public health allows us to do,” he said.

‘Unimaginable’ circumstances 

Donohoe added that Ireland, like many other countries globally, is “facing a very considerable economic challenge”.

“Behind every figure, there’s a family affected now by a loss of a job or a loss of income. And they are now dealing with circumstances that only a few weeks ago we all would have thought unimaginable,” he aid.

Related Read

20.04.20 'There does seem to be an increase in traffic': Don't let complacency scupper progress, Taoiseach warns

“I also want to emphasise very strongly that just as we will recover our public health, we will rebuild our economy and we will renew our economy. We have done that in our very recent past,” Donohoe said.

He noted it is “very likely” the temporary wage subsidies being paid to people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic will be extended beyond 12 weeks.

“The nature of that decision will depend on where we are with the economy, and where we are with Covid-19.

“Many of the measures that we have in place at the moment from an economic point of view, we cannot sustain them indefinitely, but we will be able to sustain them for long enough to allow incomes to continue to be protected where possible, and to give over 40,000 companies that are currently in our income subsidy scheme, a fighting chance of returning to economic and business,” Donohoe stated.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie