This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 3 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paschal Donohoe: Wage subsidy scheme 'won't come to abrupt end'

The Finance Minister noted the ‘particular’ value of the scheme to government.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 3 Jul 2020, 9:10 AM
15 minutes ago 1,437 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5140462
The Minister for Finance speaking in Government Buildings.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
The Minister for Finance speaking in Government Buildings.
The Minister for Finance speaking in Government Buildings.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has said that the Temporary Covid-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme “will not come to an abrupt end”. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Donohoe also said that changes will be made to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in the coming months but he refused to say whether it would continue until the end of the year. 

The Department of Social Protection said on Monday that 439,000 people availed of the PUP this week, 26,900 fewer than last week. There are also 63,500 employers registered for the wage subsidy scheme. 

Donohoe said that the wage subsidy scheme is “responsible for keeping over 400,000 people in a job” and that the government is “looking options in relation to the future of it”. 

“What I can confirm now is that it will not come to an abrupt end, because were that to happen that itself creates the risk of jobs being lost,” he said. 

In relation to the pandemic unemployment payment, the last government outlined that across the month of August we would begin to make changes to that payment, as our economy reopens. We’ve in fact made one such payment this week in relation to those who would have been on part time work in the past.

Asked would it be extended to the end of the end of the year, the Minister for Finance said: “This is a decision that needs to be taken by government, as I said, I and the last government brought in these payments, the value of them, and the value of the wage subsidy scheme in particular is recognised very strongly by the government. I’ll be working with the Tánaise, with Leo, and with my new colleague Michael McGrath to come up with the right plan now for those schemes.”

Donohoe also said that no decision had been taken on the potential to reduce VAT for the hospitality sector. 

Donohoe was also asked about his decision to seek the position of president of the Eurogroup. The Eurogroup is comprised of all of the Eurozone’s finance ministers and if Donohoe were elected he would be the head of the group for a 2.5-year term. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Ireland has never had this role, and as a small country that is now in its 50th anniversary of beginning negotiations to join the European Union. I believe we could bring qualities to that group that would benefit the future of the euro and our economy,” he said.

Donohoe said that he is “busy” but noted that his department has been split in two with Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath being made Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie