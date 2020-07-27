Passenger in his 20s dies after single-vehicle collision in Meath

A stretch of road in Crossakiel, near where the fatal collision took place.

A stretch of road in Crossakiel, near where the fatal collision took place.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a male passenger died in a road traffic collision that occurred in Co Meath last night.

The single-vehicle crash took place in the Crossakiel area of Kells at approximately 11pm.

A passenger, aged in his 20s, was taken from the scene in a critical condition to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the van, a man also aged in his 20s, has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda with serious injuries.

The scene will be subject to a technical examination by Gardaí forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularity any road users with dash-cam footage, to contact them at Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.