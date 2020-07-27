This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Passenger in his 20s dies after single-vehicle collision in Meath

The driver of the van was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 27 Jul 2020, 8:13 AM
A stretch of road in Crossakiel, near where the fatal collision took place.
Image: Google Streetview
A stretch of road in Crossakiel, near where the fatal collision took place.
A stretch of road in Crossakiel, near where the fatal collision took place.
Image: Google Streetview

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a male passenger died in a road traffic collision that occurred in Co Meath last night.

The single-vehicle crash took place in the Crossakiel area of Kells at approximately 11pm.

A passenger, aged in his 20s, was taken from the scene in a critical condition to Our Lady’s Hospital Navan where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the van, a man also aged in his 20s, has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda with serious injuries.

The scene will be subject to a technical examination by Gardaí forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularity any road users with dash-cam footage, to contact them at Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

