Friday 17 July, 2020
51-year-old passenger arrested after bomb threat made against Ryanair flight

It is the second similar threat against a Ryanair flight in a week.

By AFP Friday 17 Jul 2020, 1:53 PM
27 minutes ago 3,917 Views 3 Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A BRITISH NATIONAL has been arrested after a Ryanair plane flying from London to Oslo received a bomb threat, the second threat against a Ryanair flight in a week.

Fighter jets from neighbouring Denmark escorted the plane to the Norwegian capital, where it landed safely.

A large police presence awaited the aircraft as it touched down at Gardemoen airport about 50 kilometres northeast of Oslo.

“Police have the situation under control and have arrested a 51-year-old man suspected of being behind the bomb threat,” police said in a statement, adding that the suspect was British.

Police said the passengers had been evacuated off the plane, which was being examined by the bomb squad.

On Tuesday, British police arrested two men after a note claiming explosives were on board was found in a plane toilet during another Ryanair flight.

Police said nothing suspicious had been found on the plane that was flying from the Polish city of Krakow to Dublin.

© – AFP 2020

