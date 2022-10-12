Passenger dies after becoming seriously ill on Waterford to Dublin train

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A RAIL PASSENGER has died after he became seriously ill while travelling on the Waterford to Dublin train earlier today.
The incident happened shortly after the 7.50am service left Plunkett Station in Waterford, when the train was in Mullinavat in Co Kilkenny.
Irish Rail confirmed that emergency services attended to an ill passenger following a “medical emergency”, with ambulance services called to the area.
A person on board experienced a “medical emergency,” according to the company, and ambulance services were called upon while train staff and other passengers provided help to the unwell man.
The train was stopped for a number of hours at Glendonnell level crossing in Mullinavat as paramedics attended to the passenger.
He later passed away this afternoon.
Passengers on the morning train were transferred to the 11am service to Dublin Heuston.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS