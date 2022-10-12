Passenger dies after becoming seriously ill on Waterford to Dublin train

The Irish Rail train was halted shortly after leaving Waterford this morning.

A RAIL PASSENGER has died after he became seriously ill while travelling on the Waterford to Dublin train earlier today.

The incident happened shortly after the 7.50am service left Plunkett Station in Waterford, when the train was in Mullinavat in Co Kilkenny.

Irish Rail confirmed that emergency services attended to an ill passenger following a “medical emergency”, with ambulance services called to the area.

A person on board experienced a “medical emergency,” according to the company, and ambulance services were called upon while train staff and other passengers provided help to the unwell man.

The train was stopped for a number of hours at Glendonnell level crossing in Mullinavat as paramedics attended to the passenger.

He later passed away this afternoon.

Passengers on the morning train were transferred to the 11am service to Dublin Heuston.