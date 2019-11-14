This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man and woman arrested in connection with murder of Leitrim man missing since 2011

Pat Heeran was 48 at the time of his disappearance.

By Adam Daly Thursday 14 Nov 2019, 10:05 PM
34 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4892533
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Patrick Heeran have arrested a man and woman both in their mid-20s. 

Pat Heeran, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on 3 October 2011 in Mohill Co Leitrim.

A murder investigation based in the county has been ongoing since 2016.

The man and woman were both arrested in the midlands and are currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, while the woman is held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A garda spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.

Adam Daly
