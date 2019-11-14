Man and woman arrested in connection with murder of Leitrim man missing since 2011

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE murder of Patrick Heeran have arrested a man and woman both in their mid-20s.

Pat Heeran, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on 3 October 2011 in Mohill Co Leitrim.

A murder investigation based in the county has been ongoing since 2016.

The man and woman were both arrested in the midlands and are currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, while the woman is held under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

A garda spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing.