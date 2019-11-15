Man and woman arrested in relation to murder of missing Leitrim man released without charge

A MAN AND woman arrested in connection with the murder of Patrick Heeran have been released without charge.

Pat Heeran, who was 48 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen on 3 October 2011 in Mohill, Co Leitrim.

The man and woman both in their mid-20s were arrested last night and detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

In a statement this evening, gardaí said they had since been released without charge.

A garda spokesperson added that a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí were originally treating Pat’s disappearance as a missing person case but since 2016 a murder investigation has been ongoing in Co Leitrim.