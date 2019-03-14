This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 14 March, 2019
Pat Laffan - who played Pat Mustard and Georgie Burgess - has died

Tributes were paid to the actor today.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 8:11 PM
1 hour ago 9,573 Views 19 Comments
File photo of Pat Laffan from 1997.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo of Pat Laffan from 1997.
File photo of Pat Laffan from 1997.
Image: RollingNews.ie

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Irish actor Pat Laffan who has died at the age of 79.

Laffan is best known for playing Pat Mustard in sitcom Father Ted and Georgie Burgess in The Snapper.

He was also a well-known theatre actor and director, appearing in many different productions throughout the his long career. 

Laffan was a member of the Abbey Theatre Company in the 60s and 70s and was Director of the Peacock Theatre for a lot of the 1970s.

As well as his well-known roles as Georgie Burgess in 1993′s film adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s The Snapper, and as the notorious milkman Pat Mustard in an episode of Father Ted, Laffan had many more film and tv roles. 

He also appeared in movies like War Horse, Intermission and The General, as well as TV shows like Moone Boy and Eastenders. 

Tributes were paid to him today by The Gate and Abbey theatres, as well as by various actors and writers. 

“Over the years, Pat was an incredible force in the Irish theatre community and was no stranger to the Gate throughout his prolific career as an actor and director,” the Gate tweeted. 

Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“Very sad to hear that Pat Laffan has passed away. His career at the Abbey started in 1961 and spanned five decades. He will be sorely missed,” the Abbey Theatre said. 

