Patient Safety Bill put forward by Simon Harris has been approved by Cabinet

THE PATIENT SAFETY Bill put forward by Minister for Health Simon Harris has been approved by Cabinet.

This Bill would make it a requirement for the health service provider to put forward information on notifiable incidents of patient safety to be disclosed.

The health service provider would be obliged to disclose all known information in relation to the incident, including the consequences, an apology (if appropriate) and the actions taken, or to be taken, to reduce the likelihood of such an incident taking place again.

The patient involved would be given a written statement with the information provided at the meeting, or within five days of a meeting taking place.

Patients would be able to refuse attending a meeting, but they can change their mind within five years.

The Bill would require the notification of serious incidents externally to the Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA), the Chief Inspector of Social Services (CISS) and the Mental Health Commission (MHC).

The open disclosure and external notification of such incidents would apply to both public and private health services.

If a health service didn’t comply with these requirements, it would be penalised.

With reporting by Christina Finn