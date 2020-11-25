#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 25 November 2020
Advertisement

Patricia Carrick - who received apology from Taoiseach over missed cervical cancer diagnosis - has died

Patricia Carrick passed away peacefully overnight, her husband said.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 25 Nov 2020, 11:44 AM
1 hour ago 8,854 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5278241
Image: Ciaran Carrick
Image: Ciaran Carrick

A MOTHER-OF-four who received a State apology earlier this month over her missed cervical cancer diagnosis has died.

Patricia Carrick had gone for a smear test in 2016 but was told there were no abnormalities found. She was later diagnosed with cervical cancer, and was informed her diagnosis was terminal just a few months ago.

She received a settlement of €2.75 million in damages in October, and received an apology from the HSE and a testing laboratory for a smear test which they acknowledged was read in a manner that was negligent.

Her husband Damien confirmed this morning that she passed away peacefully overnight.

He said: “She was comfortable throughout and is now at peace. Thank you for all of your support. Damien, Ciarán, Ríoghna, Sorcha and Eoin.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin began Leader’s Questions in the Dáil today paying tribute to Patricia.

In issuing an apology earlier this month, Martin said he had spoken to Damien Carrick to talk about the “terrible experience” of the Carrick family.

Martin said they were a happy family looking forward to life but on 29 July Patricia got a call telling her it was likely she had cancer. In September of this year, Patricia was told the cancer was terminal. 

“It didn’t have to be this way. In May 2016, Trish went for her scheduled smear test, a health procedure that she always took very seriously, and never missed,” he said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“If there had been an accurate reading of this sample, Trisha’s cancer would have been identified in good time, the appropriate treatment would have been given, and chances are she and Damien would have been reflecting together on a worrying time in their lives with the illness well behind them. But there wasn’t an accurate reading. 

The cancer was missed, the cancer spread, and the cancer is now terminal. Last Friday, I spoke to Damien and apologised. On that call, he said he, Trish and the family would appreciate it if I would apologise in public. I have absolutely no hesitation in doing so.
Trish was badly let down and your family is going to the very worst of times because of the mistakes of others.

Speaking in the Dáil following this apology, independent TD Thomas Pringle added: “The real thing we can do is to make sure an apology never has to be given in this House again.”

With reporting from Adam Daly

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie