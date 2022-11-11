Supreme Court to rule on Green Party TD's challenge to EU-Canada trade deal

A SEVEN-JUDGE Supreme Court will today give its judgment on a challenge by Green Party TD Patrick Costello against the constitutionality of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) between the European Union and Canada.

Ceta is primarily designed to reduce tariffs and increase trade between the two regions.

The agreement was reached between Canada and the EU in 2016. It came into force provisionally in 2017, but all national parliaments in EU countries need to ratify the deal before it can take full effect.

Costello, a TD for Dublin South Central, has warned that Ceta could impact Ireland’s ability to introduce environmental regulations.

He has also argued that the deal could not be ratified without a referendum as it runs contrary to Articles 15 and 34 of the Irish Constitution.

One of the concerns raised by various opponents to the deal is the establishment of a new Investment Court System (Ceta Tribunals) that could see private companies sue member states over regulatory decisions.

Costello has argued that the tribunals involved “an unconstitutional transfer of sovereignty” from the State.

Costello’s concerns include the fact there is no limit on the value of compensation which may be awarded under the investor tribunal system and neither it, nor an appellate tribunal, will be composed of judges appointed under the Constitution.

The delivery of the Supreme Court judgment will be livestreamed on the Court Service’s YouTube channel later this morning.

In September 2021, Costello lost a High Court challenge on the matter.

In that ruling, Ms Justice Nuala Butler said the ratification of Ceta was a political question and not a constitutional one.

“Ceta does not entail an unconstitutional transfer of the State’s sovereignty. Consequently, ratification of Ceta through Article 29.5.2 is constitutionally appropriate and permissible. It is a matter for the Dáil as to whether it is politically desirable to do so,” the judge stated.

With reporting by Aodhán Ó Faoláin and Rónán Duffy