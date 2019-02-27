This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Patrick Hutch protected by dissidents north of border as he prepares to leave for Europe

It is thought Hutch will leave for the continent in the coming days.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 5,601 Views 5 Comments
GARDAÍ ARE LIAISING with the PSNI after Patrick Hutch is apparently keeping a low profile in a safehouse north of the border.

Hutch was released from custody last week following the collapse of the Regency Hotel murder trial. 

Hutch (26) of Champions Avenue, Dublin 1, had pleaded not guilty to the murder of David Byrne (34) at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on 5 February 2016.

Gardaí immediately put in place a significant security plan around Dublin’s north inner city, where Hutch lives, as well as around areas where other members of the gang live. 

But reliable sources have said that Hutch is now in Northern Ireland and is keeping himself out of the public eye by using a safehouse used by another Hutch associate. This man has escaped an attempt on his life in recent years. 

TheJournal.ie understands that Patrick Hutch is also receiving protection from a number of dissidents linked to the criminal organisation. Police officers on both sides of the border believe Hutch will leave the island of Ireland in the coming days.

Hutch had previously received a Garda Information Message (GIM) – an official letter from gardaí that a person’s life is in danger. He was informally told before leaving the CCJ that this threat is still very much active, if not more so following his release. 

Multiple security sources familiar with the feud, which has so far taken at least 15 lives, believe that it is only a matter of time before a return to violence in Ireland or Spain. 

One said: “It’s the same old story. It’s another head for the other side to chase now. He’d want to get the head down somewhere safe for a while. There’s only so much gardaí can do for someone in his situation.” 

The Regency Hotel trial collapsed last week – mostly as a result of the death of the lead prosecutor in the case. 

Gsoc is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Detective Superintendent Colm Fox.

Superintendent Fox was found dead in his office at Ballymun Garda Station in February of last year.

The highly regarded detective was found dead on the evening of 10 February 2018 in his office at Ballymun garda station. His official firearm was recovered at the scene, foul play was not suspected and it was treated as a personal tragedy.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

