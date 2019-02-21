This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If he's not on a plane now, he's a silly man': Gardaí fear return of Hutch/Kinahan violence

Patrick Hutch walked free from court yesterday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee and Michelle Hennessy Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 7,473 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4504513
Members of the Garda ERU stand by a Garda Checkpoint in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Members of the Garda ERU stand by a Garda Checkpoint in Dublin.
Members of the Garda ERU stand by a Garda Checkpoint in Dublin.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ FEAR A return to serious violence following the collapse of the Patrick Hutch murder trial yesterday morning.

Hutch yesterday walked free from the CCJ after charges against him for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin were dropped by the State.

He was accused of the murder of  David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016 – the death which sparked the Kinahan/Hutch feud. Patrick Hutch has pleaded his innocence since his arrest. 

A new significant garda security plan has been put in place around Dublin’s north inner city, where Hutch lives, as well as around areas where other members of the gang live. 

Armed patrols around these areas will continue. It is understood they will comprise a mix of highly visible and undercover officers. 

Management, aware that the trial was liable to collapse, has been busy creating this policing plan in recent weeks. 

Patrick Hutch (26) has pleaded his innocence since his arrest. Yesterday, his counsel, Michael O’Higgins SC, said his client had pleaded not guilty and the case was being “keenly contested”, which remained his client’s position.

Within 10 minutes of the hearing ending, Hutch was on the back of a motorbike being driven by a close associate of the family. 

Multiple security sources familiar with the feud, which has so far taken at least 15 lives, believe that it is only a matter of time before a return to violence in Ireland or Spain. 

One said: “It will definitely escalate [the feud]. If he’s not on a plane out of Ireland now he’s a silly man.”

Another added: “It’s the same old story. It’s another head for the other side to chase now. He’d want to get the head down somewhere safe for a while. There’s only so much gardaí can do for someone in his situation.” 

Gardaí suspect that a price has already been put on Hutch’s head. However, security sources have indicated he is now in the company of a well-known Hutch gang member who has a number of hideouts dotted across the country, including north of the border.

Problems with identification 

The Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi against Hutch yesterday meaning the State will not be proceeding with the charges against Hutch, and he was free to walk from court.

File Photo Regency trial collapses as murder charge against Patrick Hutch dropped. End. The Regency Hotel.

Counsel for the DPP, Sean Gillane SC, said the the State was no longer in a position to lead evidence on a number of matters, “sadly” as a result of the death of the lead investigating garda on the Regency Hotel shooting case, Detective Superintendent Colm Fox.

The highly regarded detective was found dead on the evening of 10 February in his office at Ballymun garda station. His official firearm was recovered at the scene, foul play was not suspected and it was treated as a personal tragedy. 

Judges at the Special Criminal Court had days earlier ruled that key prosecution evidence identifying the accused was admissible. 

The defence had objected to evidence that two detectives, Fergal O’Flaherty and Jonathan Brady, “immediately recognised” Hutch as a man dressed as a woman and holding a gun in a photo that had been taken outside the hotel on the day of the fatal shooting there.

Michael O’Higgins SC, for Hutch, argued that the circumstances in which the detectives identified his client were “sullied and tainted”.

Justice Hunt said that the court was “simply concerned” with the issue of admissibility of the evidence and that matters of weight were “irrelevant”.

He noted that the “nub of the evidential issue” in the case was whether or not the detectives had made their identifications separately.

Previously, Detectives O’Flaherty and Brady told the court that two days after the shooting they went to Ballymun garda station to look at the photo.

The court has heard that Sergeant Patrick O’Toole supervised the process while Garda Michael Ryan displayed the image on a computer in his office.

Ruling on the evidence on 2 February 2018, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, said there was no evidence the detectives were together when they made the identification and that the process was therefore contaminated.

Speaking yesterday, O’Higgins said: “I note his (Gillane’s) observation that the passing of Detective Superintendent Fox has brought about this situation today and I’ve nothing further to add.” 

6991 Regency case_90537610 Sadie Byrne - mother of David Byrne. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Byrne family reaction

Following the outcome yesterday, members of the Byrne family stood up in court and called the situation “disgraceful” and a “farce”. 

They said there was “no justice in Ireland” and claimed the gardaí could not “solve this case but could solve all the others”. 

They told members of the media sitting in front of them that “you can put that in the paper”. 

One Byrne family member said: “You’re afraid of the Hutches, that what you are”. 

Outside the court, the family then unfurled a banner demanding justice for David Byrne. 

His mother Sadie told RTÉ News: “One day the truth will come out. I won’t be alive for it, but the truth will come out. What can we do? Where can we go? The police don’t want to know. The papers don’t want to know.

“No one wants to listen to me. Nobody.”

She said that she wanted the current feud to end that nobody wants to live in fear. 

She added: “Of course we want it to end. Who wants a feud? Who wants to live like this? Who wants their child riddled? Gone to a sporting event and he doesn’t come home. His life is not in danger from us.”

With reporting by Daniel Hickey and Ruaidhrí Giblin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee and Michelle Hennessy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Winning EuroMillions €175 million jackpot ticket sold in north Dublin store
    125,929  63
    2
    		Woman discovered with fatal injuries identified after public appeal
    65,560  23
    3
    		'We don’t want this to change our lives': Family syndicate from north Dublin overjoyed at Euromillions win
    47,741  36
    Fora
    1
    		'I wish I could operate in work with less sleep - the day isn't long enough'
    408  0
    2
    		A 'build it and they will come' mantra prompted more Germans to holiday in Ireland
    205  0
    3
    		The 'cyclical nature' of venture capital saw deals in Ireland drop by a quarter in 2018
    17  0
    The42
    1
    		13-week ban for Cheetahs player who cleared nose onto face of Connacht player
    64,377  61
    2
    		‘I’ve been asked many times how I kept calm, but I don't think anything could prepare you for that’
    28,351  2
    3
    		Emiliano Sala tragedy sparks unsavoury legal wrangle
    25,734  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know about Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF - but for how long more?
    12,878  3
    2
    		So apparently, Tristan Thompson did the dirt on Khloe K with Kylie Jenner's best friend... it's The Dredge
    12,030  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    3,419  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Former deputy principal jailed for 18 months for possessing and distributing child abuse images
    Judge jails 48-year-old homeless man who called priest a 'motherf**ker'
    Man pleads guilty to defrauding 8 people out of €1,952 worth of concert tickets that didn’t exist
    GARDAí
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board boss 'co-operating' with gardaí after Naas office raid
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board boss 'co-operating' with gardaí after Naas office raid
    Gardaí arrest 23 people in crackdown on prolific shoplifters
    Woman discovered with fatal injuries identified after public appeal
    RTÉ
    Inquiry to be considered after children reassured hearing was fine only to be told years later of impairment
    Inquiry to be considered after children reassured hearing was fine only to be told years later of impairment
    RTÉ says it could benefit from other TV channels 'going dark' with a no-deal Brexit
    'This will be tricky': Diplomacy at RTÉ after public urged broadcaster to boycott Eurovison 2019
    LEO VARADKAR
    Simon Harris survives motion of no confidence, as Fianna Fáil abstains
    Simon Harris survives motion of no confidence, as Fianna Fáil abstains
    Government wants property tax reduction law for those paying management fees pushed back six months
    'I'm happy for the project to continue': Simon Harris rules out re-tendering children's hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie