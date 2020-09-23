The father and son who rescued the two young women out at sea last month rescued another man today

The Olivers appeared on the Late Late Show after last month's rescue.

The Olivers appeared on the Late Late Show after last month's rescue.

A HEROIC FATHER and son duo came to the rescue for the second time in as many months today, as they helped to rescue a man who got into difficulty on the River Corrib in Galway this morning.

Patrick and Morgan Oliver won a great deal of praise last month when they rescued paddle boarders Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney.

The cousins had spent a whole night at sea and a large emergency response was mobilised with the Olivers pitching in to help. They were located off Inis Óir.

The fishermen again answered the call today when the alarm was raised of someone in the water in the Corrib.

The man was seen in the water by a pedestrian who contacted the Coastguard shortly before 9am.

Rescue services were activated, with the Galway RNLI lifeboat launched from Galway docks within minutes.

Galway Fire Brigade also assisted in the operation.

The Olivers then managed to take the man from the water.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

In a statement, Barry Heskin – who’s the deputy launch authority on the Galway Lifeboat – said: “The quick response of the pedestrian was crucial in activating the rescue services to get to the man in time.”