#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 23 September 2020
Advertisement

The father and son who rescued the two young women out at sea last month rescued another man today

Patrick and Morgan Oliver answered the call again today.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 5:02 PM
15 minutes ago 5,147 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5213079
The Olivers appeared on the Late Late Show after last month's rescue.
Image: RTÉ
The Olivers appeared on the Late Late Show after last month's rescue.
The Olivers appeared on the Late Late Show after last month's rescue.
Image: RTÉ

A HEROIC FATHER and son duo came to the rescue for the second time in as many months today, as they helped to rescue a man who got into difficulty on the River Corrib in Galway this morning. 

Patrick and Morgan Oliver won a great deal of praise last month when they rescued paddle boarders Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney.

The cousins had spent a whole night at sea and a large emergency response was mobilised with the Olivers pitching in to help. They were located off Inis Óir.

The fishermen again answered the call today when the alarm was raised of someone in the water in the Corrib.

The man was seen in the water by a pedestrian who contacted the Coastguard shortly before 9am. 

Rescue services were activated, with the Galway RNLI lifeboat launched from Galway docks within minutes. 

Galway Fire Brigade also assisted in the operation.

The Olivers then managed to take the man from the water. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway. 

In a statement, Barry Heskin – who’s the deputy launch authority on the Galway Lifeboat – said: “The quick response of the pedestrian was crucial in activating the rescue services to get to the man in time.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie