Rapist Patrick Nevin has had one of his jail terms increased by two-and-a-half years

TINDER RAPIST AND serial sex offender Patrick Nevin has had one of his jail terms increased by two and a half years, after the State appealed the undue leniency of his sentence.

The now 38-year-old attacked three women he met on Tinder during their first meetings in the space of eleven days in July 2014.

The sentencing court for two of these attacks heard that he had a preoccupation with sex and hostility towards women; he was at a high risk of re-offending.

The computer programmer had pleaded guilty to raping one woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on 12 July, and to sexual assault four days later of a second woman at an unknown place in Co Meath.

The father-of-two had been due to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court, but changed his pleas to guilty following a legal ruling, which would allow the prosecution to introduce evidence from the third woman describing sexual assault by Nevin on a first date.

The court heard that the rapist, previously of Meadowlands Court, Mounttown Road, Dún Laoghaire and Dundalk, Co Louth, met both women in this case on Tinder.

Justice Eileen Creedon imposed a 14-year sentence on the rape charge and an eight-year sentence on the sexual assault charge. Both were to run concurrently, with the final two years suspended.

The attacker had already been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for the sexual assault of his third Tinder victim at the UCD campus on 23 July that year. Nevin appealed that conviction, but subsequently withdrew it.

Cathleen Noctor SC yesterday appealed the undue leniency of the 14-year sentence for the other cases on behalf of the DPP.

