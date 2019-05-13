This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Patrick Nevin to be sentenced next month over attacks on women he met on Tinder

The computer programmer is already serving a five and a half year sentence for the sexual assault of a woman he also met on Tinder.

By Declan Brennan and Fiona Ferguson Monday 13 May 2019, 8:03 PM
Image: Collins
Image: Collins

A SERIAL SEX offender who attacked three women in the space of eleven days after meeting them through Tinder will be sentenced next month following the completion of a probation report.

Patrick Nevin (37) attacked the women during their first meeting after they had being texting each other on the Tinder dating app and over the mobile phone.

Nevin, previously of Meadowlands Court, Mounttown Road, Dún Laoghaire and Dundalk, Co Louth, picked up one victim at her home before driving to a secluded spot in north Dublin.

After some kissing Nevin moved on top of her but the victim said she didn’t want this. Nevin became extremely angry and began calling her a “mickey tease” and “c*nt” and told her she could get out and walk home if she wasn’t going to have sex with him.

He told her that “you shouldn’t have aroused me” and said she was “making a thick out of me”.

‘Terrified’

The other victim, who Nevin raped, told the court last year: “To say I was terrified is an understatement. After he raped me I was convinced he was going to leave me for dead in that area – beside an old graveyard.”

“I had images running through my head of how he was going to kill me. He had the strength”.

In July 2018 Nevin pleaded guilty to rape of this woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath on July 12, 2014 and to sexual assault four days later of the other woman at an unknown place in Co Meath.

The father-of-two had been due to stand trial but changed his pleas to guilty following a legal ruling, which would allow the prosecution to introduce evidence from other women describing sexual assault by Nevin on a first date.

The computer programmer is already serving a five and a half year sentence which he received last year for the sexual assault of a woman he also met on Tinder. This offence took place on July 23, 2014 and Nevin continues to deny it.

‘Mitigation’

Today Kathleen Noctor SC, prosecuting, told Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court that it had already been indicated to the sentencing judge in Nevin’s case that a probation report ordered for today’s scheduled sentence date would not be ready.

Mr Justice White remanded Nevin in continuing custody for finalisation of sentence by Ms Justice Eileen Creedon on 24 June.

Previously the courts heard that in all of the “Tinder” attacks Nevin would convince the women to meet with him for a drive and he would pick them up at their home in a blue BMW. The court heard the women were fearful after the attack because Nevin knew where they lived.

Lawyers for Nevin asked the court to consider in mitigation his guilty plea and said this plea was of comfort to the victims.

Paddy McGrath SC, defending, said his client’s plea was an expression of his remorse. The plea came after the defence lost a legal battle to prevent evidence of similar type “first date” attacks by Nevin being heard by the jury.

McGrath also said Nevin had written letters of apology to the victims. He said that his client was a relatively young man and asked the court to leave him some light at end of the tunnel.

Declan Brennan and Fiona Ferguson

